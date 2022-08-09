Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2022 took place from 29 July 2022 to 8 August 2022. The grand opening ceremony of the 12-day sports championship took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the United Kingdom on 28 July. Every day, the viewers wait to take a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally. The position of the top teams keeps changing in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table depending on the number of medals they win daily.

Viewers want to see the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 11, Monday, 8 August 2022, which is the final day of the sports championship. The Indian Contingent managed to secure the fourth rank in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally table on Day 11, the last day. Earlier, our country was on the fifth spot in the medal table till Day 10.