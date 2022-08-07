Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Indian Men's Hockey Team in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022
Twitter/Hockey India
On the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final for her first CWG singles gold while Laskhya Sen remains on course for a gold medal in his maiden appearance at Birmingham. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also progressed to the final on Monday.
Indian men's hockey team is also just one win away from securing their first-ever gold in Commonwealth Games history. They advanced to the final by defeating South Africa 3-2 in a hard-fought semifinal. On August 8 (Monday), at 5pm IST, India will play Australia in the gold medal match.
1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu
2:10pm - Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen
3pm - Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik
Men’s Singles’ Final
5pm – India vs Australia