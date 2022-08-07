Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 11 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

PV Sindhu will be aiming for her CWG Gold. The Men's Hockey team will lock horns with Australia in gold medal match.
Prajakta Bhawsar
Sports
Published:

Indian Men's Hockey Team in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Twitter/Hockey India

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Men's Hockey Team in action at the Commonwealth Games 2022</p></div>

On the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, PV Sindhu will play in the women's singles final for her first CWG singles gold while Laskhya Sen remains on course for a gold medal in his maiden appearance at Birmingham. The duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have also progressed to the final on Monday.

Indian men's hockey team is also just one win away from securing their first-ever gold in Commonwealth Games history. They advanced to the final by defeating South Africa 3-2 in a hard-fought semifinal. On August 8 (Monday), at 5pm IST, India will play Australia in the gold medal match.

Here's India's schedule on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)

1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu

2:10pm - Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen

3pm - Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik

Table Tennis – Starts 3:30pm

Men’s Singles’ Final

Hockey (Gold Medal Match)

5pm – India vs Australia

