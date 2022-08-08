Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Winners on Day 10 at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially started on 29 July 2022 and are set to end on 8 August 2022, according to the schedule. The Birmingham CWG 2022 12-day sports championship commenced with a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Viewers all across the globe wait for the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally to release so they can check the position of the top teams. The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 10, Sunday, 7 August 2022 is here.

Viewers in India are excited to watch the rank of the Indian contingent in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally on Day 10, which took place on Sunday. On Day 9, Saturday, 6 August 2022, India was at Rank 5 in the Birmingham CWG 2022 Medal Tally. The Indian contingent remained among the top 5 countries in the CWG Medal Tally on Day 10.