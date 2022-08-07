ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel Bags Gold in Para TT, Sonalben Patel Claims Bronze

Bhavina defeated Nigerian opponent Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 in the gold medal match.

PTI
Sports
i

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women's singles class 3-5 at the Comonwealth Games on Saturday.

The 35-year-old from Gujarat, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, prevailed 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 over Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi to cap off a superb show at the quadrennial event.

Bhavina reached the World No 2 ranking by winning the silver medal in the individual category at the 2011 PTT Thailand Open.

Besides, she also won a silver medal in the women's singles class 4 at the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing in 2013. In 2017, Bhavina bagged a bronze in the Asian Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Sonalben Manubhai Patel claimed a bronze medal in women's singles classes 3-5. The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off.

Para powerlifter Sudhir had scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight.

