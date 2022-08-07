Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: List of Indian Winners at CWG Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Medal Tally Table and List of Winners at Commonwealth Games Birmingham on Day 9.
(Photo Courtesy: birmingham2022.com)
The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games or CWG 2022 had a spectacular opening ceremony on 28 July 2022, at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, the UK. The multi-sport championship is a 12-day sports extravaganza, which will end on 8 August. Talking about the CWG Medal Tally 2022, Australia is still at the top followed by England and Canada. The Indian contingent is participating 18th time in the Commonwealth games and has attained a position 5 in the medal tally table.
The Indian contingent is trying their best to stay the course and have won 40 medals so far including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze. Following is the list of Indian winners on 6 August 2022, Day 9 at CWG Birmingham 2022:
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel: Gold; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 ((Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis).
Rohit Tokas: Bronze; Men’s Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight (Boxing).
Sonalben Manubhai Patel: Bronze; Women's Singles Classes 3-5 (Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis).
Deepak Nehra: Bronze; Men's Freestyle 97 kg (Wrestling).
Hussam Uddin Mohammed: Bronze; Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight (Boxing).
Pooja Sihag: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 76 kg (Wrestling).
Naveen: Gold; Men's Freestyle 74 kg (Wrestling).
Vinesh Phogat: Gold; Women's Freestyle 53 kg (Wrestling).
Ravi Kumar: Gold; Men's Freestyle 57 kg (Wrestling).
Pooja Gehlot: Bronze; Women's Freestyle 50 kg (Wrestling).
Jaismine: Bronze; Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Boxing).
Team India: Silver; Men's Fours (Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls).
Avinash Mukund: Silver; Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Athletics and Para Athletics).
Priyanka Goswami: Silver; Women's 10,000m Race Walk (Athletics and Para Athletics).
On Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games Birmingham, Indian contingent seems to be in very good form, especially the wrestlers. The four gold medals won by athletes - Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel gave a major push to India's medal tally at CWG 2022 and hence they attained position 5 from position 7. Check the complete list of India's Medal Tally below:
|Medallist
|Event
|Sports
|Type of Medal (Gold, Silver, Bronze)
|Sanket Sargar
|Men's 55kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gururaja Poojary
|Men's 61kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Mirabai Chanbu
|Women's 49kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 55kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Jeremy Lalrinnunga
|Men's 67kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Achinta Sheuli
|Men’s 73kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Sushila Devi Likmabam
|Women's 48kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Vijay Kumar Yadav
|Men's 60kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 71kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Indian women's team
|Women's fours
|Lawn bowls
|Gold
|Vikas Thakur
|Men's 96kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Indian men's team
|Men's team
|Table Tennis
|Gold
|Indian mixed team
|Mixed team
|Badminton
|Silver
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men's 109kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Saurav Ghosal
|Men's singles
|Squash
|Bronze
|Tulika Maan
|Women's +78kg
|Judo
|Silver
|Gurdeep Singh
|Men's +109kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's high jump
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's long jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Sudhir
|Men's heavyweight
|Para Powerlifting
|Gold
|Anshu Malik
|Women's 57kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Silver
|Bajrang Punia
|Men's 65kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Sakshi Malik
|Women's 62kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Deepak Punia
|Men’s 86kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Divya Kakran
|Women’s 68kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Bronze
|Mohit Grewal
|Men’s 125kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Bronze
|Priyanka Goswami
|Women's 10000m race walk
|Athletics
|Silver
|Avinash Mukund Sable
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|Athletics
|Silver
|Indian men's team
|Men's fours
|Lawn Bowls
|Silver
|Jaismine Lamboria
|Women's 60kg lightweight
|Boxing
|Bronze
|Pooja Gehlot
|Women's 50kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Bronze
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Men's 57kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women's 53kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Naveen
|Men's 74kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Gold
|Pooja Sihag
|Women’s 76kg freestyle
|Wrestling
|Bronze
|Hussam Uddin Mohammed
|Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg Featherweight
|Boxing
|Bronze
|Deepak Nehra
|Men's Freestyle 97 kg
|Wrestling
|Bronze
|Sonalben Manubhai Patel
|Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Bronze
|Rohit Tokas
|Men’s Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight
|Boxing
|Bronze
|Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
|Women's Singles Classes 3-5
|Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis
|Gold
|Sport
|Gold medal
|Silver medal
|Bronze medal
|Total
|Weightlifting
|3
|3
|4
|10
|Judo
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Lawn bowls
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Table Tennis
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Badminton
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Squash
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Para Powerlifting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Athletics
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Wrestling
|6
|1
|5
|12
|Boxing
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Para Table Tennis
|1
|0
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|12
|11
|14
|40
On 6 August 2022, Day 9 of the multi-sport championship, Australia stayed put at rank 1, with a total number of 155 medals in its account. Let us check the overall medal tally of leading nations, along with their ranks, at CWG 2022 Birmingham.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Australia
|59
|46
|50
|155
|2
|England
|50
|52
|46
|148
|3
|Canada
|22
|29
|33
|84
|4
|New Zealand
|17
|12
|15
|44
|5
|India
|13
|11
|16
|40
|6
|Nigeria
|9
|8
|13
|30
|7
|Scotland
|8
|9
|24
|41
|8
|South Africa
|7
|8
|11
|26
|9
|Malaysia
|6
|5
|4
|15
|10
|Jamaica
|6
|4
|2
|12
|11
|Wales
|5
|5
|13
|23
|12
|Kenya
|4
|5
|7
|16
|13
|Uganda
|3
|0
|2
|5
|14
|Northern Ireland
|2
|5
|4
|11
|15
|Cyprus
|2
|3
|6
|11
|16
|Trinidad & Tobago
|2
|1
|1
|4
|17
|Pakistan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|18
|Singapore
|1
|3
|1
|5
|19
|Samoa
|1
|3
|0
|4
|20
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|1
|3
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|British Virgin Is.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|The Bahamas
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Fiji
|0
|2
|2
|4
|25
|Mauritius
|0
|2
|2
|4
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|28
|Tanzania
|0
|1
|2
|3
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Barbados
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|St Lucia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|The Gambia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|35
|Namibia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|Ghana
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Botswana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Nauru
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|1
|1
