CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins Maiden CWG Gold Medal in Women’s Singles at Birmingham

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won her maiden CWG gold medal in women's singles badminton defeating Michelle Li of Canada in straight sets at the the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

The 27-year-old Indian looked like she was on a mission from the word go in the gold medal match and raced her way to a 21-15, 21- victory against the World No 13.

Li never really threatened the World No 7 during the course of the match and cut a desperate figure by the fag end of the summit clash.