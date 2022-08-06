Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 10 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Indian women's hockey team will take on New Zealand in bronze medal match on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games.
Prajakta Bhawsar
Sports
Published:

Indian women's cricket team in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

|

Photo Courtesy: BCCI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian women's cricket team in action at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.</p></div>

The Indian women's Cricket team scripted history and assured the country's first-ever medal in cricket, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue will play the gold medal match on Sunday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground against either Australia or New Zealand.

The India women's Hockey team lost to Australia 3-0 in the semifinal after a controversial penalty shootout and will now be playing the bronze medal game against New Zealand at 1:30am IST.

The Indian athletics team has bagged four medals so far in track-and-field events and will aim for more with a number of events, including javelin throw and men's triple jump that get underway in Birmingham on Sunday.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (51kg) reached his second consecutive Commonwealth Games final while Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) remains on course for a gold in her maiden appearance at CWG. World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) will also fight for gold medal on Sunday.

Also ReadCWG 2022 Live, Day 9: Six Wrestlers Bag Medals, Three Win Gold
Here's the full Indian schedule for Sunday at the 2022 CWG:

Hockey (Women's Bronze Medal Match)

1:30pm – India vs New Zealand

Badminton (Semi Finals)

2pm - Women's Singles Semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4pm - Women’s Doubles Semi Finals - Gayatri/Tressa

Men’s Doubles Semi Finals - TBD

Athletics – Starts At 2:45pm

Men’s Triple Jump – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacket, Eldhose Paul

5:50pm - Men’s 10,000 Race Walk Final – Amit Khatri and Sandeep Kumar

4:04pm - Women’s Javelin Throw – Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani

5:24pm - Women’s 4x100m Relay Final – Dutee, Hima, Srabani, Jyothi

12:10am – Men’s Javelin Throw – DP Manu, Rohit Yadav

1am - Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Boxing – Starts At 3pm

Women’s Minimum Weight Final – Nitu Ghanghas

Men’s Flyweight Final – Amit Panghal

7pm: Women's Light Flyweight Final - Nikhat Zareen

Table Tennis – Starts At 3:30pm

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula

6:15pm - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath/Sathiyan

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

AUG 7, 12:15am - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Sharath/Sreeja

Cricket (Gold Medal Match)

9:30pm: India vs TBD

