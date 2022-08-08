CWG 2022 Live, Day 11: Men's Hockey Team, Badminton & TT Stars To Fight For Gold

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022 Live, Day 11: Men's Hockey Team, Badminton & TT Stars To Fight For Gold

CWG 2022: Latest updates of Indian athletes from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Live Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, where the Indian men's hockey team and badminton stars will fight for gold medals.

The Indian contingent has enjoyed a good ten days in Birmingham. Despite shooting not being a part of the competition anymore, India have managed to win 55 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022, and while it will not be possible to equal last season's tally of 66, India could still win six medals on the last day to finish with 61 medals.

Here's India's schedule on Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Badminton (Gold Medal Matches)

1:20pm: Women’s Singles Finals – PV Sindhu

2:10pm: Men’s Singles Finals – Lakshya Sen

3pm: Men’s Doubles Finals - Chirag/Satwik

Table Tennis

3:35pm: Men's Bronze Medal Match - G Sathiyan

4:25pm: Men's Gold Medal Match - Achanta Sharath Kamal

Hockey (Gold Medal Match)

5pm – India vs Australia

