Protests Over Death of Tamil Nadu Student Leave Behind a Trail of Destruction

At Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School smoke billows from many windows. There is broken glass everywhere. Multiple small fires are still burning. Furniture from the classrooms is strewn across the campus and only charred frames remain of the school buses.

The angry mobs that did this have been cleared by now by the police, leaving behind scenes of ruin.

The town of Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district near which the private school is located has been on the boil ever since the death of a class 12 student. The day following her death, the family and relatives of the girl had staged a sit-in blaming the school management and demanding action against them.