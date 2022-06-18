WhatsApp Chats & Voice Clips: How Agnipath Protests Got Planned in Telangana, AP

A colourfully designed poster quoting Bob Marley is what could have triggered a massive protest against Agnipath recruitment scheme at Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday, 18 June.

This protest plan was, however, foiled by Andhra Pradesh Police as widespread violence had marred a similar protest at Secunderabad railway station in Telangana on Friday.

The poster quoting 'Get Up Stand Up' read, "It's high time... Stand up for your rights... Don't give up the fight." The demand was, "Conduct old recruitments."