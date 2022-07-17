Violence Breaks Out in Tamil Nadu’s Chinnasalem Over Death of Girl Student

Violence broke out near Tamil Nadu's Chinnasalem on Sunday, 17 July.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Violence broke out near Tamil Nadu's Chinnasalem on Sunday, 17 July after protesters, demanding justice over the death of a girl student, set fire to vehicles and pelted stones.
The police opened fire in the air at least twice to restrain the violent mobs as agitators, pushing down barricades, stormed the premises of an 'international' school near Chinnasalem and set parked buses on fire, police said.
A police bus too was set on fire. Several protesters managed to reach the terrace and vandalised the school name board and held high banners seeking justice for the girl.
In light of the violence, news agency ANI reported that Kallakurichi District Collector PN Sridhar has imposed Section 144 in Kallakurichi, Chinnasalem, and Nainar Palayam.
Moreover, the report added that the Tamil Nadu School Education Department ordered the Kallakurichi Chief Education Officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.
A 17 year-old-girl, studying in class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on 13 July in the hostel premises. She also left behind a note alleging that she was being tortured by two teachers.
The police said that an FIR has been registered and those associated with the case are being questioned.
DIG Sylendra Babu said:
"If the investigation reveals that the teachers are responsible then strict action will be taken," he added.
Shocked by her death, her parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district, have been staging non-stop protests seeking justice.
The girl's mother, who claims that there were no stains of blood at the spot she was found dead in, said:
She furthered said that neither the teachers nor the principal met the family. "By the time we reached the hospital, they had brought in a force of several policemen," she added.
The girl's family is demanding a CB-CID probe and arrest of those responsible for the death.
The Quint has accessed the post-mortem report, which noted the following findings:
Around 1000 ml of bloody fluid was found in the chest cavity
All right ribs were fractured along the para vertebral line, while the left rib cage is intact.
The heart is of normal size
Lacerations on right lung and right lobe of the liver
Abdomen filled with 1200 ml of fluid blood
No injuries to genitalia
While the skull is intact, bleeding noted on the left side of the scalp
Internal bleeding on left side of the brain
Pelvic bone and spinal cord are intact
All injuries were recent and just prior to death
Chief Minister MK Stalin appealed to the people to maintain peace and assured them that those guilty would be punished.
Stalin tweeted saying he has directed top officials to rush to Kallakurichi.
Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. Tough action would be taken against those indulging in violence, he told reporters in Chennai.
(With inputs from PTI.)
