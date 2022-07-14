ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Admitted to Hospital, Had Tested COVID-Positive

He has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation" for COVID-related symptoms.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, has been hospitalised on Thursday, 14 July.

He has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation" for COVID-19-related symptoms.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Stalin had said: "I was a bit tired today. After testing, it was confirmed that I am positive for COVID-19 and I have isolated. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and leaders have wished him a speedy recovery.

Published: 
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
