Writers in Karnataka Receiving 'Death Threats,' Police Yet To Trace Offender

A fringe group or an individual claiming to be 'Sahishnu Hindu,' has been threatening to kill writers and activists who are critical of the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Ever since April 2022, an anonymous person has been writing letters which have been sent to over six writers, multiple times. The letters mention that over 64 authors and intellectuals are targets of 'Sahishnu Hindu's' elimination list.

Apart from public intellectuals and social activists, politicians and former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy have also been part of the list complied by 'Sahishnu Hindu'.

Despite, the writers bringing the letter to police's notice, little progress has been made in the case, apart from giving them protection.