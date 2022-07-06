'Regret That 'Kaali' Offended Hindus': Canada's Aga Khan Museum Issues Apology
The 'Kaali' poster portrayed a woman dressed as goddess Kaali smoking.
Right after the High Commission of India in Ottawa "urged" that all provocative material connected to the performance documentary Kaali by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai be withdrawn, the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto issued an apology on Tuesday, 5 July.
The statement said that the museum deeply regretted that Kaali had "inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities."
It added that one of the 18 short videos exhibited as part of "Under the Tent" on 2 July was displayed to "foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts."
Manimekalai had shared a poster online for her performance documentary Kaali which portrays a woman dressed as goddess Kaali smoking. There is also a pride flag in the background.
The poster caused outrage online, with many accusing the filmmaker of hurting religious sentiments.
Earlier on Tuesday, the UP police and Delhi police had filed cases against her.
The UP Police charges were registered on criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace. The Delhi Police IFSO unit filed the FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A.
What Did the High Commission Say?
In a press release, the Indian High Commission wrote, “We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material.
"We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada and we are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. "
Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action.”
‘Kaali in My Film Choose Love and Champions Humanity’: Leena Manimekala
Talking about the outrage, Leena told The Quint, “It really shows the deteriorating socio-political condition in India. The country is sinking into a dark hole of hate and bigotry. These trolls are not only after my artistic freedom but also academic freedom. If I give away my freedom fearing this mindless mob mafia, I will give away everyone’s freedom. So I will keep it, come what may.”
She further said, “Kaali in my film chooses love and champions humanity. She embraces people from varied ethnicities, race, and colour while she walks across the streets of downtown Toronto.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.