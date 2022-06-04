Karnataka Textbook Review Committee Dissolved, Content To Be Revised

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, 31 May, said that the government will initiate action over the ongoing textbook review controversy.
Following the raging controversy over textbook review, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 3 June said the textbook review committee has been “disbanded” as its designated work was completed, and the government is open for further revision if there is any objectionable content.
The controversy erupted last month over alleged revision in the History text books for the state’s PUC colleges. Alleging ‘saffronising’ of education, many sought sacking of review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha. He has been accused of propagating right-wing ideology through textbooks, omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and writings of noted literary figures and showing disrespect to the Karnataka state anthem in a social media post in 2017.
The committee was constituted to examine social science and language textbooks and revise them.
After many litterateurs demanded a review of the state's textbooks, the state government on Wednesday sought a comprehensive report from the education minister on the issue.
It has also been decided that a new committee will be constituted to make appropriate revision to the chapter on 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, regarding which objections have been raised by several prominent personalities and seers.
On Wednesday, BT Naganna, an AAP worker in Bengaluru, had registered a police complaint against Chakrathirtha for insulting Kuvempu, who authored the state anthem. The CM clarified that the distorted state anthem was not part of any text book and that the cyber crime team has been directed to look into the matter and take action against those behind it.
He added that the Kannada textbooks that were revised by the previous textbook review committee – headed by Prof Baraguru Ramachandrappa – had only seven essays or poems related to Kuvempu, while their number has been now increased to 10.
He also stated that the previous text books had essays on Islam and Christianity and now a chapter on Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda (founder of Bengaluru) has been newly added to the textbook so as to supplement the book with essays on Hinduism as well.
Some organisations even raised objections over the alleged replacing of a chapter on Bhagat Singh with an essay on a speech by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in the revised Kannada textbook for Class 10.
Meanwhile, Chakrathirtha termed the ongoing controversy over the revision of textbooks a “political witch-hunt”.
In an interview to The Indian Express on 2 June, he said that he is not in favour of going back to the textbooks prepared by the Bargaru Ramchandrappa committee constituted during the tenure of the Congress government, as "it will reflect negatively on the state."
"Our committee referred to 30 books before making the changes in the Kannada textbook and consulted 10 books for social science,” he said, quoted the media outlet.
Chakrathirtha has been embroiled in yet another controversy after a series of tweets he posted in 2014 and 2015 on porn resurfaced online. Admitting that the tweets were from his account, Chakrathirtha claimed that the posts were meant to be “jovial”.
“In any ‘class room’ porn film you see that teacher writes only maths on black board! Why’’ and another, “Watching India batting is like watching porn...” Or even a joke about women drivers, “...can’t see a pillar from 2 metres while parking a car!” were some of the tweets.
“It is not necessary to be the same now as you were a decade ago. All of us go through transformational changes in life. We were all excited about social media platforms during those days and I just posted one-liners of what was already in the public space,” he told The Indian Express.
