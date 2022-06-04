Karnataka Textbook Review Committee Dissolved, Content To Be Revised

Following the raging controversy over textbook review, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 3 June said the textbook review committee has been “disbanded” as its designated work was completed, and the government is open for further revision if there is any objectionable content.

The controversy erupted last month over alleged revision in the History text books for the state’s PUC colleges. Alleging ‘saffronising’ of education, many sought sacking of review committee chief Rohith Chakratirtha. He has been accused of propagating right-wing ideology through textbooks, omitting chapters on key figures like freedom fighters, social reformers, and writings of noted literary figures and showing disrespect to the Karnataka state anthem in a social media post in 2017.

The committee was constituted to examine social science and language textbooks and revise them.