Drop Our Works From Syllabus: Devanuru Mahadeva, G Ramakrishna to Karnataka Govt

Devanuru said that he wanted his work removed from the curriculum for two reasons. Firstly, he said that those who had taken the decision to drop the chapters from the textbooks did not have any idea of Kannada literature or culture.

Secondly, he took objection to the committee chairperson Rohith Chakrathirtha saying that he was unaware of the caste of the authors. Devanuru said, “Caste is a reality in our country, and when it is not identified, 90 percent of authors from the same caste are featured as a result. This means that diverse voices disappear, which does not make for a good democracy.”

Similarly, G Ramakrishna said that the revision of textbooks is leading to a ‘dangerous path.’ “It is not pardonable that education is being used as a tool of politicking,” he said.