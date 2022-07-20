Hijab Hearing in SC Soon: What are the Issues Apex Court Will Have to Examine?

"The State is an outside authority, it cannot say that wearing a headscarf is an essential practice or not. It has to be seen from the viewpoint of a believer," senior advocate Devdatt Kamat had explained.

The high court, however, decided it was "of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith..."

"The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to," they said.

Immediately afterwards, a series of petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order, but the apex court decided it did not need to hear them on an urgent basis.