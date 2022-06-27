'It's Saffronisation': Writers Speak of Karnataka BJP's School Textbook Overhaul

The Karnataka government has decided to not to roll back the controversial textbooks that are being introduced as per the suggestions given by the Rohith Chakrathirtha committee.

Kannada writers have accused the committee of 'saffronisation' of textbooks. Some writers whose works or excerpts were dropped from the textbooks include P Lankesh, Sara Abubaker, AN Murthy Rao, Mudnakudu Chinnaswamy, and HS Shivaprakash.