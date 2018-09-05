How the Karnataka SIT Cracked the Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

Seconds before killing journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh in cold blood, the attacker took up his shooting position. With his left leg forward and slightly bent for stability, he held the weapon in both hands. Using his left arm to support the pistol, he aimed and fired four times.

The attacker appears in the CCTV camera footage for a mere four seconds. The stance he took to fire the bullets was that of a trained shooter.

This was the only clue the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had for the first three months of its investigation into the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Instead of waiting for a miracle, the SIT launched a massive surveillance programme, with the hope of finding a needle in a haystack.

The SIT collected call details from 15 days prior to Lankesh’s death, and the information was stored in a server built exclusively for the investigation. The team then heard calls made by more than 100 telephone numbers. Their patience paid off. The SIT intercepted the call of a man with a tendency to boast, and after that, over the next nine months, the team identified the gang behind the murder.

Here is how the SIT cracked the Gauri Lankesh murder case.