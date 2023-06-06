How KCR's BRS Offers a New Tactic for Opposition Unity by Sidestepping Modi

On 1 June, a day before the ninth anniversary of Telangana formation, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana’s IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao seemed rather sure of what the party’s future in the state would be. Speaking to a hoard of journalists at his residence at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, KT Rama Rao or KTR, as he is popularly known, said, “We will come back to power for the third time in Telangana and KCR garu (Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao) will continue to be the longest serving CM in the state.”

Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held by the end of 2023. They can throw up unpleasant surprises for the BRS, with both the BJP and the Congress having trained their guns on the pink party with studied resoluteness. However, KTR did reveal what the BRS’ role in Indian parliament’s Opposition ranks will be.