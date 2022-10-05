TRS to BRS: KCR Launches Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Makes National Political Entry

On Wednesday, 5 October Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), his national party. Rao, who is popularly known by the initials KCR, had been hinting at the launch of the national party since TRS party plenary in April this year.

Now, as per the announcement made on Wednesday, TRS will cease to exist and will be known as BRS. Here's a look at the festivities in Hyderabad and the history of TRS.