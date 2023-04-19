'Abki Baar, Kisan Sarkar': KCR's Maharashtra Expansion Plans and 'Mission 2024'

Slogans of "abki baar, kisaan sarkaar" rang loud and clear as thousands gathered for a rally by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) national president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kandhar Loha in Maharashtra's Nanded district on 26 March.

This was KCR's second public meeting in the state where he announced that the BRS, now registered with the Maharashtra State Election Commission, would contest from every seat in the upcoming local body elections. The first meeting was held at Bhokar in Nanded on 5 February.

The party supremo is expected to address a third similar gathering on 24 April in Aurangabad district.

The BRS's entry in the state — which is also the party's first foray in electoral politics outside Telangana — has complicated the election arithmetic for the old players including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AIMIM, and the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena.