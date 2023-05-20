New Ordinance Gives Increased Power to LG in Delhi, AAP Says 'Dictatorial' Move

The Centre has brought in a new ordinance giving authority to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi regarding matters of “transfer posting, vigilance, and other incidental matters.”

Notified on late Friday evening, 19 May, in the Extraordinary Gazette of India, the ordinance is an amendment to the GNCTD Act. It comes days after the Supreme Court gave relief to the government of Delhi stating that the “elected” officials had authority over these matters.

Here’s all you need to know.