Karnataka Elections 2023: What's Promised in BJP and Congress Manifestos?

Ahead of the elections to Karnataka's 224-seat Assembly that is scheduled for 10 May, the two national parties – BJP and Congress – are all set for an electoral clash. Both the parties have brought out their manifestos and have made promises, some of which are poles apart, to woo the voters.

On 2 May, Tuesday, the Congress Party released its manifesto 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota," which translates to 'Peaceful Garden of All Communities,' a day after the BJP released its manifesto titled, 'BJP Praja Pranalike' ( BJP People's Manifesto).

Here are the highlights of both the Congress and the BJP manifestos.