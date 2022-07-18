Girl Students Allegedly Asked To Remove Undergarments at Kerala NEET Exam Centre

Young women and girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at a private educational institution in Kollam district of Kerala suffered a humiliating experience on Sunday, 17 July, when they had to allegedly remove part of their undergarments to be allowed to write the exam.

According to the father of one 17-year old girl, who was sitting for her first ever NEET exam, his daughter is yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she had to sit for the over 3-hour long exam without a brassiere.