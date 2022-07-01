'NEET Wary': Chennai Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide

Tamil Nadu has been vehemently opposing NEET for the past decade.
A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his house in Chennai's Choolaimedu on Wednesday, 29 June, just weeks before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
P Dhanush, who wanted to become a doctor, reportedly hung himself when he was alone at home, Chennai police said. He was immediately rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.
Before taking the extreme measure, he shared a video where he is reportedly said: “No one is responsible for my death. I wanted to become a doctor… became depressed as I could not choose the right path in education.” The video couldn't be independently verified by The Quint.
No suicide note was found by the police.
Dhanush had already attempted NEET in 2021 and scored 153 marks, but could not get a medical seat. His mother is a daily wage labourer and father is an autorickshaw driver. The student, who is from the Scheduled Tribe community, couldn't reportedly afford the fees for coaching, police sources said.
So far, more than 20 medical aspirants, including school toppers, have died by suicide in Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination arguing that disadvantages students from lower economic backgrounds cannot afford private coaching. The state still seeks to provide admission to undergraduate medical degree courses based on Class 12 marks.
The state Assembly had passed a bill seeking exemption from NEET in September 2021, but it has not received the President's assent.
The state has since launched a helpline number – 104 – especially to help NEET aspirants having suicidal tendencies. The helpline also provides mental health support for the students.
