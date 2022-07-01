'NEET Wary': Chennai Medical Aspirant Dies by Suicide

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in his house in Chennai's Choolaimedu on Wednesday, 29 June, just weeks before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

P Dhanush, who wanted to become a doctor, reportedly hung himself when he was alone at home, Chennai police said. He was immediately rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

Before taking the extreme measure, he shared a video where he is reportedly said: “No one is responsible for my death. I wanted to become a doctor… became depressed as I could not choose the right path in education.” The video couldn't be independently verified by The Quint.

No suicide note was found by the police.