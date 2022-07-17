'Will Lose a Year,' Say Students Who Missed CUET Due To Centre Change in Delhi

Santosh Maurya, father of Anchal Maurya (18) who missed her exam on Friday, told The Quint, “Her future is at stake and the worst part is that it was not her fault.” Like Ritika, she missed the exam because she reached the Dwarka centre, only to be told that the centre had changed. By the time she reached the centre at Delhi University, she was told that it was too late.

He said that his daughter will consider other options such as going to an open university. Anchal has three younger sisters and would have been the first to go to college. Maurya said, “By attempting CUET, she was supposed to get into a good college and pave the way for her younger sisters but her journey now has so many roadblocks.”