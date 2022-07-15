IIT Madras Ranked Best Educational Institute In India for 4th Consecutive Year

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was ranked first among the educational institutions in the country as per the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework released on Friday, 15 July.
This is the fourth consecutive year in which IIT Madras has bagged the top spot.
The rankings for this year were released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.
Overall, IIT Madras was followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, while IIT Bombay was ranked third.
Among engineering colleges, IIT Madras was followed by IIT Delhi in second position and IIT Bombay in third.
The rankings among pharmacy institutions saw Jamia Hamdard bagging the top spot followed by Hyderabad's National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research and Chandigarh's Panjab University.
Five out of the 10 best colleges in the category are in Delhi. Miranda House topped the chart in this regard, followed by Hindu College and Chennai's Presidency College.
AIIMS Delhi, meanwhile, was ranked the best medical college in India, followed by Chandigarh's Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore.