18.7 Lakh Candidates To Appear for NEET UG Today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on Sunday, 17 July, with a record 18.72 lakh candidates appearing for it. NEET UG 2022 will be conducted for applicants who wish to pursue undergraduate medical and allied programmes in medical colleges across the country.
Compared to the last year, 2.57 lakh more students are supposed to take the exam this year. The exam is set to begin at 2 pm on Sunday.
NEET admit cards are available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
The entrance test is being held despite NEET aspirants requesting for a postponement. On 13 July, aspirants approached the Delhi High Court seeking directions for postponement of the exam. However, the high court dismissed the plea.
(With inputs from the Times of India and NDTV.)
