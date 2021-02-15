‘No Police Complaint from Kin’: CM on Bengal DYFI Activist’s Death

Maidul Islam Midda’s demise, according to PTI, has triggered a political row in West Bengal. While the CPI (M) has dubbed his death ‘murder’, the TMC government, according to PTI, is calling it ‘suicide’.

BJP, on the other hand, according to The Indian Express, is lamenting Midda’s death and alleging that, “The TMC government has lost control over everything.”

The Kolkata Police, according to The Indian Express, however, is yet to confirm Midda’s cause of death, and his body has been set to Kolkata police’s morgue for postmortem.