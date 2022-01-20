'YT Channels, Sites Hatching Anti-India Conspiracy To Be Blocked': I&B Minister

Nearly a month after the central government pulled down 20 YouTube channels for 'anti-India' content, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Wednesday, 19 January, warned of continued action against those "hatching conspiracy" against the country.

"I had ordered for action against them.… I am happy that many big countries across the world took cognisance of it. YouTube also came forward and took action to block them," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"And in future also, action will be taken to block any such account hatching conspiracy against India, spreading lies, and dividing the society," Thakur further stated.