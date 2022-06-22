'Deluge' Nigh? AIADMK General Council May See EPS, OPS Face-Off Over Leadership

Months before his death, former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (MGR) said there will be no AIADMK party after him. “After me, the deluge,” he told K Mohandas, former DGP and a close confidante of MGR.

As per MGR: The Man and The Myth, a book penned by Mohandas, MGR predicted doom while responding to the then growing internal rivalry in All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). At the time, MGR was ailing and the party was crumbling from within as the tall leader's successor was not yet named.