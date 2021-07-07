Alliance With BJP Led to AIADMK Defeat, Key Tamil Nadu Leader Admits

In a first, a key leader of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Khazhagam (AIADMK), the principal Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, has openly admitted that the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) caused its defeat in the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, 6 July, former Law minister of TN and AIADMK leader, C Ve Shanmugam said the alliance with the BJP had cost the AIADMK dearly and resulted in its poor showing in the last Assembly elections, The Hindu reported.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at Vanur, Shanmugam said that the AIADMK lost a sizeable chunk of minorities votes because of its alliance with the BJP.