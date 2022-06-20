AIADMK's OPS Pushes To Postpone General Council Meeting; EPS Opposes Move

Amidst the stalemate over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) ‘single leadership' issue, party co-coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his supporters on Monday, 21 June, asked for the General Council meeting scheduled for 23 June to be postponed.

However, AIADMK’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his supporters have claimed that the meeting will go as scheduled on 23 June and said that they will move a resolution for single leadership which is caused unrest in the party.

The nearly 2,600-member strong general council of which both EPS and OPS are members is the highest decision-making body in the AIADMK.