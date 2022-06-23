Chennai: Midnight Drama Unfolds As AIADMK's OPS Moves HC Twice To Stall GC Meet

Having exhausted almost all options to prevent AIADMK general council meeting from happening, party coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) moved the Madras High Court at midnight on Thursday, 23 June, pleading to reverse an order issued earlier on 22 June.

The first order had refused to stall AIADMK's general council meeting scheduled for 23 June and prevent its bylaws from being amended, despite OPS pleading for relief.