Chennai: Midnight Drama Unfolds As AIADMK's OPS Moves HC Twice To Stall GC Meet
If general council meeting happens, Palaniswamy can be elected as general secretary of AIADMK.
Having exhausted almost all options to prevent AIADMK general council meeting from happening, party coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) moved the Madras High Court at midnight on Thursday, 23 June, pleading to reverse an order issued earlier on 22 June.
The first order had refused to stall AIADMK's general council meeting scheduled for 23 June and prevent its bylaws from being amended, despite OPS pleading for relief.
An emergency hearing was called at Justice M Duraiswamy's house at 12.15 am on Thursday.
If the bylaws get amended, Edappadi K Palaniswamy (EPS) could be elected as the party's general secretary. Currently EPS is the joint coordinator of the party.
EPS has been wanting to take over sole leadership of the party while OPS has been wanting that the status quo or dual leadership be continued.
What Was Argued Before HC
For most, Thursday morning's developments seemed like a repeat of 2017 chaos in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that broke out after former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha's demise in December 2016.
OPS' counsel told the court that he received 23 resolutions from the AIADMK headquarters via e-mail on 21 June, and that these were to be passed at the general council meeting on 23 June.
He said he was willing to approve them, if EPS gives the assurance that no other agenda will be discussed.
EPS' counsel responded stating that the decision to have dual leadership in the party was discussed during a general council meeting without it being part of the agenda.
Leaders Switch to Palaniswami’s Camp
It is to be noted that Jayalalithaa had twice handpicked OPS to be her successor. However, when Jayalaithaa's aide VK Sasikala briefly took over the party, EPS became the CM. Later Sasikala was ousted from the party when EPS and OPS joined hands.
"Palaniswami (EPS) enjoys massive support. We've seen in the past when Pannerselvam (OPS) went solo and called for support, he failed. He had to join hands with the latter. Panneerselvam has a handful of leaders who stand by him and even many of the loyalists have left him," said a source in the AIADMK.
Pannerselvam seemed to have lost support as a group of his supporters including several former ministers, district secretaries, headquarters functionaries, and members of the general council shifted their loyalties to Palaniswami.
Some such prominent leaders include KP Munusamy, Natham R Vishwanathan Mafoi Pandiarajan, Semmalai, Ponnaiyan and, Dr V Maitreyan.
“Over 75 district secretaries have met Palaniswami and pledged their support to him," said D Jayakumar, former Minister and AIADMK senior politician to reporters.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.