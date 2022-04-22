Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad Estate: The Story So Far Behind Fresh Probe on Sasikala

The Kodanad murder and heist case that shook the political foundations of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu is back in focus.

Ousted AIADMK chief VK Sasikala was questioned by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police on 21 and 22 April over the sensational 2017 murders and robbery at the estate bungalow.

The Kodanad estate located near Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris is surrounded by hills and tea plantations, and was once the favourite holiday home of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Now, it is known for a heist and murders that took place in April 2017.

Here's all you need to know about the Kodanad controversy: