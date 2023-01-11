Podcast | Did You Know These Hindi Songs Were Composed by MM Keeravani?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about MM Keeravani's Hindi music.
I woke up to the news of Naatu Naatu winning a Golden Globe for best Original Song. As MM Keeravani, the music director of RRR walked up to pick his award, the auditorium erupted to the anthem.
He has been working in films since 1990, but its a pity that he still remains a lesser-known figure in the Indian Music Industry.
But actually, many of our favourite Hindi songs were composed by MM Keeravani. So, in this episode of Do I Like It, let's take a look at some tunes he's responsible for.
Rowdy Rathore was the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu.
Now technically, this song wouldn't qualify on this list. As the music for Rowdy Rathore was given by Sajid-Wajid. But lets face it, all the catchy parts of the 2012 hit were retained from the Telugu original track College Papala, from SS Rajamouli's 2006 film Vikramarkudu.
With a groovy rhythm and a quirky hook melody, this song is a fun, chill vibe.
Rog was written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Himanshu Brahmbhatt.
This heartbreak ballad is probably the only thing I remember about the film. Written wonderfully by Neelesh Misra, and sung beautifully by KK, this song would make anyone tear up.
Also, talking about Neelesh Misra and MM Kreem's collabs as lyricist and music director, the whole album of Jism is full of gems like Jaadu Hai Nasha Hai and Chalo Tumko Lekar Chale. Also, props to Sayeed Quadri for his words on Awarapan Banjarapan.
Sur - The Melody of Life was directed by Tanuja Chandra.
This is one of my favorite Lucky Ali songs. I'll tell you why. Every time I imagine a Lucky Ali song, I hear these lush acoustic guitars playing. But this melancholic tune uses the violin to perfectly complement Lucky Ali's hoarse voice.
Zakhm was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
This song is pure nostalgia for me. I remember listening to this song on the radio, having no idea that the person responsible for this soothing track would go on to do such great things.
This film has other gems like Hum Yahan Tum Yahan, sung gracefully by Udit Narayan.
Paheli was directed by Amol Palekar.
Like everything else about this film, its music was also exotic. With Gulzar's lyrics, traditional folk instrumentation, and Sonu Nigam's powerful voice, this song was one of the film's highlights.
