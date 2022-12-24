Podcast | 'Can Human Beings Be Illegal?' Swara Bhasker on Refugees & Activism

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | 'Can Human Beings Be Illegal?' Swara Bhasker on Refugees & Activism

In this episode of 'News and Views', we speak to award-winning actor Swara Bhaskar.
What is the first word that comes to your mind when you hear the word, 'refugee' – 'illegal', 'undocumented', or 'unwanted'?

But why have we categorised some humans as 'illegal'? Refugees are people who fled their homeland in the face of conflict and war, fearing for their lives.

Clearly, some of the words that we tend to associate refugees with have negative connotations.

In this episode of 'News and Views', we speak to Swara Bhaskar – an award-winning actor and an advocate of secularism and human rights – on refugees, her activism, her support for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and the price she pays to stand up for what she believes in. 

