The Mighty Roach: Why the Powerful See Activists & Youngsters as Vermin

On 15 May 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed: "There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them? There are youngsters like cockroaches, they don't get any employment, they don't have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone…"

He also said he had "serious doubts" about the genuineness of law degrees held by some Delhi-based advocates active on social media, said he was waiting for an appropriate case to order an investigation, and suggested a CBI probe. The bench referred to "thousands of fraudulent people wearing black robes."

Later, he claimed he was misquoted: "What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Such persons have sneaked into media, social media, and other noble professions and hence they are like parasites." "It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation."

He added: "It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India."

The CJI didn't offer any evidence for his claim that "Indian youth" have great regard for him, besides the regard reserved for the office he holds, that is. He also didn't offer any evidence for the claim that India is developed.

Some of the implications in these words, whether he was quoted accurately, or "misquoted" as he claims, deserves deeper attention.