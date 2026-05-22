The Cockroach Janata Party, and Why Revolution Will Not Be a Google Form

Almost immediately after the CJP began gathering momentum, journalists made the obvious regional comparison. First with Bangladesh, where a student-led uprising began as protests against a quota system for government jobs, and escalated, with extraordinary speed, into a movement that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country. And second with Nepal, where youth-led street protests have periodically reshaped the political order.

Were we watching the subcontinent's next domino?

Abhijeet Dipke answered this question with more force than he has applied to most questions. In a post addressed directly to the press, he wrote: "...Do not insult or underestimate the Gen-Z of India by making such comparisons. The youth of this country are far more mature, aware, and politically conscious than many give them credit for. They understand their constitutional rights and will express their dissent through peaceful and democratic means."

The CJP's official Instagram account amplified the message: "Gen-Z isn't asking for chaos — they're demanding accountability, awareness, and change through democracy."

This statement deserves serious analysis.

Dipke is right. India is not Bangladesh. Its institutions are more complex: a federal democracy of 1.4 billion people, with a Supreme Court, a Constitution, a free press however beleaguered, and a tradition of electoral accountability that, for all its distortions, has removed governments at the state and national level within living memory.