India Has $690 Billion in Forex Reserves. So Why is the Rupee Still Falling?

On 1 May 2026, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held $690.7 billion in foreign exchange reserves.

Of this, foreign currency assets (FCAs) like the US dollar, euro, and yen held in liquid short-term securities and overseas deposits totalled $551.8 billion (80 percent); gold accounted for $115.2 billion (17 percent); and the remainder was held in International Monetary Fund (IMF)-linked assets like Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and reserve tranche positions.

A year earlier, on 2 May 2025, the RBI’s forex reserves stood at $686 billion—with FCAs amounting to $581.2 billion (85 percent) and gold $81.8 billion (12 percent). Two years ago, on 3 May 2024, forex reserves amounted to $641.6 billion, with FCAs making up $564.2 billion (88 percent) and gold $54.9 billion (8.6 percent).

Since 2024, while the overall forex reserves increased by nearly 8 percent, FCAs slipped 2 percent and gold reserves soared by a massive 110 percent.