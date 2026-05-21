Cockroach Janta Party’s X Account Withheld Amid Viral Surge

The Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has had its official X (formerly Twitter) account withheld in India. The action comes as the group rapidly gained prominence on social media, drawing both significant support and criticism for its meme-driven approach and commentary on youth unemployment and political issues.
According to Financial Express, the Cockroach Janta Party’s X account was withheld in India following its viral rise. The founder, Abhijeet Dipke, confirmed the development by posting a screenshot of the withheld notice on his personal X account on 21 May 2026. Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist from Pune, has previously worked with the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media team and is known for his expertise in digital political messaging.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Dipke is currently based in the United States and has stated that the movement was not pre-planned but emerged from widespread frustration among Indian youth. The Cockroach Janta Party’s rapid growth on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, has drawn attention to its unconventional methods and satirical critique of mainstream politics.
Further details indicate that the party’s website describes it as the “voice of lazy and unemployed,” and its membership criteria are intentionally tongue-in-cheek. The movement was sparked by controversial remarks from Chief Justice Surya Kant, which compared unemployed youth to “cockroaches,” leading to widespread online backlash and the formation of the party.
The Cockroach Janta Party’s manifesto, as coverage revealed, includes satirical demands such as a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, 50 percent reservation for women in Parliament, and a 20-year ban on defecting legislators. The group’s digital-first approach and meme-based messaging have resonated with a large segment of young internet users.
“Before speaking about CJP, ask yourself one thing, would you be willing to take the risks that I am taking right now?” Dipke posted on X, addressing critics of the movement.
Analysis showed that the Cockroach Janta Party’s rise is emblematic of a broader trend in Indian internet culture, where satire and irony are increasingly used to express political frustration. The movement’s self-aware humour and critique of institutional privilege have contributed to its viral appeal, even as it faces backlash for allegedly trivialising serious issues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.