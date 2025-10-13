'Jailed For a Crime I Didn't Do': Khalid Saifi and the Cost of Dissent

Wearing a cream and olive green Kurta-salwar suit, 39 year-old Nargis Saifi glanced at an old photo album in front of her. This album held all her dearest memories of jailed human rights activist Khalid Saifi and their children. An album which shows what their life once was. An album that cannot be recreated since Khalid's incarceration.

Nargis is now the same age at which Khalid was arrested over five years ago by the Delhi police. The concept of time and ageing, responsibilities towards his family weigh heavily on Khalid's mind in jail, he tells The Quint.

"He had told me this line once: 'In my film, you are my hero, and in your film, I'm your villain.' I told him it's nothing like that and that he's our hero, for all of us," Nargis told The Quint, in a voice that has only become stronger with resistance over the years.