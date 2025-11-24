Surya Kant Becomes CJI: Will ‘Swadeshi Jurisprudence’ Redefine the Court?

6) Upholding of Section 6A of Citizenship Act

In 2024, Justice Kant authored the majority judgment for the Constitution Bench that upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 (which incorporates the Assam Accord). Applying the tests of reasonable classification and manifest arbitrariness, he held that the provision did not violate Article 14, highlighting humanitarian concerns and historical reasons behind the law.

7) Elections and Political Party Regulations

Justice Kant's bench has handled several election-related matters in the recent past. It disposed of a PIL seeking application of the POSH Act to political parties by asking the petitioner to first approach the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In 2025, it ordered the holding of local body elections in Maharashtra. His bench is also set to consider a plea for rules to regulate political parties to curb corruption and a case seeking a ban on convicted persons creating parties.

In the latter, he expressed that statutory disqualification (like from voting) does not ipso facto deprive a person of their constitutional right to form a political party. With the current debates about vote fraud and questions raised over the ECI's role, Kant's attitude toward elections may reveal itself as crucial, espeically with the country slotted for key Assembly elections next year including in West Bengal.

8) Reservation for Women Lawyers in Bar Associations

In 2024, Kant's bench passed a significant order directing the reservation of seats for women lawyers in the Delhi High Court Bar Association and district bar associations. The reservations were directed on an experimental basis. During hearings, he lamented the absence of a woman President of the Bar since 1962. The bench later extended this reservation to other bar associations across the country.

9) The India's Got Latent Row & Mahmudabad Bail

Dealing with cases involving YouTubers like Ranveer Allahabadia over controversial remarks, Justice Kant granted interim protection but severely berated the language used by the comedians on the show 'India's Got Latent', describing it as "dirty" and "perverted."

He expressed an intention to regulate obscene content on social media, noting a "vacuum" in regulation. His bench also summoned comedians for jokes on persons with disabilities, directing them to publish public apologies and stating that Article 19 rights cannot supersede Article 21 rights.

It was also Justice Kant's bench that granted interim bail to Asoka University Professor Ali Mahmudabad following his arrest over a social media post in wake of Operation Sindoor. The bail was given even through the bench ordered the Haryana DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to "holistically understand" his social media. The bench later pulled up the SIT for exceeding its mandate, famously remarking, "You don't need him, you need a dictionary."

The Court eventually quashed one FIR against Mahmudabad and restrained the magistrate from taking cognisance of the chargesheet in another.

10) SIR of Bihar's Electoral Rolls (Association for Democratic Reforms v. ECI)

In this contentious 2025 case, Justice Kant's bench passed several significant orders to ensure transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar voter lists ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state. It directed the ECI to publish the names and reasons for the exclusion of 65 lakh voters online. It further directed the ECI to allow online applications for inclusion and to treat the Aadhaar card as a valid document for proof of identity (though not of citizenship) for this purpose.