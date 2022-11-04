Are You a WhatsApp User? Here Are the Steps To Avoid Cyber Attacks
With more than two billion users, Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is the top target for hackers and cyber criminals. If you are a WhatsApp user, you need to be very careful about your privacy settings. Utilising incorrect settings might place you at unnecessary risks like data hacking and cybersecurity issues. That is why cybersecurity officers have suggested WhatsApp users to update their settings.
WhatsApp users must note down that in order to tackle cybersecurity issues, they do not need to put in any extra efforts. All they have to do is to change their WhatsApp settings.
Let us find out how you can change your WhatsApp settings to ward off cyber threats and scams.
Besides enabling the two-step verification settings, users must also configure a screen lock and disable read receipts in WhatsApp settings just to add an extra layer of security.
WhatsApp Settings To Avoid Cyber Attacks: Step Wise Guide
According to Tom Davidson, security expert and senior director at cyber firm Lookout, the most important setting to prevent cyber attacks is to activate the two-step verification settings on WhatsApp.
Go to your WhatsApp settings.
Click on the first option 'Account'.
Go to the 'Two-Step Verification'.
Enable it and it will ask you to enter a six digit pin.
Enter a six digit pin according to your choice and confirm it.
Add an email address or skip this step.
If you add an email address, confirm it, and save the settings.
Now you have updated your WhatsApp settings and this will help you in avoiding the cyber attacks and scams.
