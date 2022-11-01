Has Your Instagram Account Been Suspended? Here's How You Can Get It Back

Much to their horror, several Instagram users who tried to open the app on Monday were instead shown a page that said, “We suspended your account on October 31, 2022.”

The warning page also asked them to seek a review of the suspension within 30 days. Soon after, baffled users began posting screenshots of the notifications on other social media platforms.

With the accidental wave of account suspensions turning out to be yet another multi-hour outage of a Meta-owned app, here are a few key questions answered.