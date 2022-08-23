Doordarshan to BJP via TikTok: Sonali Phogat, the BJP's Wild Card in Haryana

A television anchor for Doordarshan Hisar, a Tik Tok Star, an actor, a 'Bigg Boss' contestant, and a politician – few can claim to have had a career as varied as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, who died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday, 22 August, at a young age of 42.

Phogat garnered massive following on TikTok before contesting the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Adampur constituency in 2019.

From a successful content creator to a controversial politician, here's a look at her journey.