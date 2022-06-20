WhatsApp Rival Telegram Launches Its Paid Premium Service: Check the Details

Telegram took its first step towards sustainable monetisation by rolling out its paid premium subscription services. On 19 June 2022, the WhatsApp rival officially announced the rollout of its paid subscription services that will give users access to extra features like faster downloads, unique reactions, stickers, and much more. The monthly cost of this new feature is $4.99/month. This new premium feature will not affect the experience of free users/non-subscribers and they will be able to access Telegram like before.

One of the main reasons behind Telegram's paid premium service rollout is to stay competitive. It allows users to experience lots of new features and keeps them interested.