WhatsApp Rival Telegram Launches Its Paid Premium Service: Check the Details
Telegram looks to stay in the game by offering lots of new features to subscribed users.
Telegram took its first step towards sustainable monetisation by rolling out its paid premium subscription services. On 19 June 2022, the WhatsApp rival officially announced the rollout of its paid subscription services that will give users access to extra features like faster downloads, unique reactions, stickers, and much more. The monthly cost of this new feature is $4.99/month. This new premium feature will not affect the experience of free users/non-subscribers and they will be able to access Telegram like before.
One of the main reasons behind Telegram's paid premium service rollout is to stay competitive. It allows users to experience lots of new features and keeps them interested.
The newly launched version of Telegram is called 'Telegram Premium,' which is an ad-free version with lots of new and interesting features to enhance the user experience.
How Will Telegram Premium Benefit Users?
The roll out of Telegram's paid premium services will benefit the users in the following ways:
Premium users will be able to get double benefits of everything compared to non-subscribers.
Premium users will be able to follow as many as 1,000 channels.
With the help of the new premium feature, subscribed users can create as many as 20 chat folders which can have almost 200 chats each.
Premium users will receive special badges mentioning they support Telegram and are a part of the club that is eligible for special and unique features.
After the rollout of Telegram's new feature, subscribed users will be able to better organise their chats.
Premium subscribers will be able to use dozens of stickers with full-screen animations and many more ways to respond to messages that keep them interested in using the Telegram.
Telegram Premium is a unique feature and has not been adopted yet by the likes of WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and so on.
Telegram Premium allows users to download files up to 4 GB in size. This is in comparison to non-premium users who can download files up to 2 GB in size.
Telegram Premium offers users unlimited storage on the Telegram Cloud without any extra cost.
Telegram Premium users will now be able to convert voice messages into texts if they prefer not to listen to voice notes.
Through Telegram Premium, users will be able to add long bios along with a link that they can share with other users.
