Govt Removes 45 YouTube Videos, Including Dhruv Rathee's, For Spreading 'Lies'

"These channels had content that spread fear and misconception among communities," Thakur said.

The blocked videos included one by popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. The videos that have been taken down include 13 from a YouTube channel called The Live TV, nine from Hind Voice, six each from Inqilab Live and Desh India Live, four from Mr Reaction Wala, two each from GetsetflyFACT and 4PM, and one each from the channels of Vinay Pratap Singh Bhopar, National Adda, and Dhruv Rathee, according to The Indian Express.

Some of the videos blocked by the Centre were being used to spread disinformation on issues related to the Agnipath scheme, the armed forces, the national security apparatus, and Kashmir, said a statement by the ministry.

"Such videos were found to have the potential to cause communal disharmony and disrupt public order in the country," the ministry added.