Musk Mocks Mastodon With Derogatory Wordplay, Deletes Tweets: What Did He Say?
On Monday, Elon Musk's tweets against rival social media app Mastodon touched a new low.
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has been repeatedly taking digs at Mastodon, a rival social media platform. But on Monday, his tweets against Mastodon touched a new low.
He tweeted, "If you don’t like Twitter anymore, there is awesome site called Masterbatedone." He shared this tweet with a screenshot of Mastodon in which American economist Paul Krugman is seen saying that the "servers seem overloaded."
Replying to his own tweet with the derogatory wordplay against Mastodon, Musk wrote, "Gee, I wonder why the screen is so dirty …"
Musk also tweeted, "What do you call someone who is a master at baiting?"
Minutes later, he deleted all three of these tweets.
Several Twitter users were quick to criticise Musk for taking a dig at Mastodon.
One such user John Scott-Railton wrote, "Dumping on scrappy & growing Mastodon puts Musk in his comfort zone: punching down. Easier than being self aware about the consequence of his own statements over the past weeks. But he can't actually take any credit for Twitter's superior UX. All he did was buy the place."
Another user Adam Conway took a dig at Musk for repeatedly talking about Mastodon.
"Say what you will about Elon Musk's ability to grow a social media platform, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how much good work he's done to grow Mastodon in the past few days," Conway said.
Musk Urges Independent-Minded Americans To Vote Republican in the Midterms
Minutes before his outburst against Mastodon, Musk had also tweeted his opinion on whom independent-minded American voters should vote for in the upcoming midterm elections.
Musk wrote, "To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic."
