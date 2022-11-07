Musk Mocks Mastodon With Derogatory Wordplay, Deletes Tweets: What Did He Say?

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has been repeatedly taking digs at Mastodon, a rival social media platform. But on Monday, his tweets against Mastodon touched a new low.

He tweeted, "If you don’t like Twitter anymore, there is awesome site called Masterbatedone." He shared this tweet with a screenshot of Mastodon in which American economist Paul Krugman is seen saying that the "servers seem overloaded."

Replying to his own tweet with the derogatory wordplay against Mastodon, Musk wrote, "Gee, I wonder why the screen is so dirty …"

Musk also tweeted, "What do you call someone who is a master at baiting?"

Minutes later, he deleted all three of these tweets.